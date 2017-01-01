With Tailored Posts you can craft the perfect, custom update for each social platform when sharing any article via the Buffer extensionGet started with Tailored Posts
Create unique and authentic messages for each social network. With Tailored Posts, it’s easy to change your message between profiles for any given post.
Save time by sharing your posts to multiple social accounts - all in one place and all in one go. No more switching back and forth between platforms.
With Tailored Posts, you can use custom text, images and video that you know will work with your audience on each network.
Quickly customize the message and length of your posts, all in one place.
Use unique images and videos with appropriate sizes on each social platform.
Customize your posts for each social network, share your content to multiple profiles at once, and get your voice heard on social media!
At the moment, the new multiple composer is only available within the Buffer Browser Extension. We're working hard to bring this to both the web dashboard and mobile apps in the coming months. Stay tuned! 😊
The previous version of the extension allowed you to share the same update to all networks all at once. If you wanted to write a custom message, you’d need to open the extension multiple times. We now allow for custom messages for each network all in one go!
Yes! Tailored Posts is available for all Buffer customers, free and paid, no matter the plan. You can experience Tailored Posts today by opening the Buffer browser extension on any page.